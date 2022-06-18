NewsIndia
AGNEEPATH

Agneepath Scheme: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's BIG statement - 'Unaccepatable...'

Sadhguru on Agneepath Scheme: At the end of their service they can be offered continued service in the Army or they will be paid about Rs 11.5 lakh. The Centre said that these Agniveers will be given preference in Central Armed Police Forces.

Last Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 09:24 PM IST

Trending Photos

Agneepath Scheme: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's BIG statement - 'Unaccepatable...'

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation on Saturday said violent protests against the agneepath Scheme were 'unacceptable'. Addressing reporters, he said, "I have not looked at the (agneepath) policy per se but whatever may be the policy, the violence you see is simply unacceptable."

"Burning our country is not an option. It doesn't matter how much disagreement I have, I cannot go on burning my country,? the spiritual leader said. Army aspirants went on a rampage in certain parts of the country protesting against the agneepath' scheme, which offers four years short term service to young recruits from the age of 17 and half years. These recruits will be called as 'Agniveer.'

At the end of their service they can be offered continued service in the Army or they will be paid about Rs 11.5 lakh. The Centre said that these Agniveers will be given preference in Central Armed Police Forces.

AgneepathSadhguruSadhguru Agneepath SchemeAgneepath Sadhguru Statement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?