Agneepath Scheme: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's BIG statement - 'Unaccepatable...'

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation on Saturday said violent protests against the agneepath Scheme were 'unacceptable'. Addressing reporters, he said, "I have not looked at the (agneepath) policy per se but whatever may be the policy, the violence you see is simply unacceptable."

"Burning our country is not an option. It doesn't matter how much disagreement I have, I cannot go on burning my country,? the spiritual leader said. Army aspirants went on a rampage in certain parts of the country protesting against the agneepath' scheme, which offers four years short term service to young recruits from the age of 17 and half years. These recruits will be called as 'Agniveer.'

At the end of their service they can be offered continued service in the Army or they will be paid about Rs 11.5 lakh. The Centre said that these Agniveers will be given preference in Central Armed Police Forces.