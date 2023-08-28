Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Election, INDIA Alliance Faces First Litmus Test In Ghosi

LUCKNOW: After forming a mega alliance ‘INDIA’, the by election to the constituency of Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh will be the first show of strength for the opposition as the Congress, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Apna Dal Kameravadi has decided not to field a candidate of their own and chose to extend support to Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhkar Singh.

On Saturday all these three parties issued an official letter to support SP candidate in the Ghosi by-election. Congress' UP president Ajay Rai told ANI “This election will be a start of defeat for BJP and the people of Mau have completely lost their faith in the BJP because of the defection politics of Dara Singh Chauhan. People there have made up their minds to defeat the BJP and are determined to ensure the victory of the coalition candidate. He also mentioned that we have made appeal to our leaders and workers to support SP candidate in this election.”

The Ghosi assembly seat went vacant after the resignation of Dara Singh Chauhan who was elected as Ghosi MLA on an SP symbol in 2022 UP assembly elections but later he resigned from the post and joined BJP. On the support of opposition parties BJP UP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “Knots of this alliance have already been opened as till now no Congress, RLD leader have come forwarded to campaign for SP candidate whereas on the other hand leaders of NDA were seen standing together in support of BJP candidate even in the filing of nomination.”

UP Energy Minister AK Sharma who has been camped in Ghosi told ANI that the mood of the people was firmly with the BJP. "Dara Singh Chauhan will win by a huge margin in Ghosi. This INDIA alliance is a fused party. These parties have kept the country in the dark for 70 years. If you switch on one fused bulb, six fused bulbs or 26 such bulbs there will be no light. The INDIA alliance has 26 such fused bulbs" said Sharma.

Uttar Pradesh Ghosi constituency bypoll is scheduled for 5th September and its result will be declared on 8th September. Earlier this year Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from the assembly membership and joined hands with BJP. Now Dara Singh Chauhan is fighting this election on the BJP symbol where as his major opponent Sudhkar Singh is fighting on the Samajwadi Party symbol.