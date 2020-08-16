Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, RJD expels 3 MLAs for anti-party activities

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday expelled its three MLAs for six years due to their involvement in anti-party activities, a party official said. The expelled leaders are Gaighat MLA Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, Patepur MLA Prema Chaudhary and Keoti MLA Faraz Fatmi.

"As per article 33 of the party under rules 5 a and b, if a party MLA is found doing anti-party activities or acting against the principles of the party then the MLA can be expelled on the order of the party president. So this decision was taken and the three MLAs were suspended on the basis of the information party was getting about them," RJD leader Alok Mehta told ANI.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties.