Ahead of Budget Session, Congress to hold parliamentary strategy group meet today

New Delhi: Ahead of the Budget Session, top Congress leaders are going to meet on Friday (January 28, 2022) to discuss and strategise the party's stand during the session.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will hold discussions with senior party leaders at a virtual meeting of the Parliamentary Strategy Group.

The meeting is likely to witness former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, senior party leaders A K Antony, KC Venugopal, Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Jairam Ramesh, Manickam Tagore and Ravneet Singh Bittu in attendance.

The party is likely to raise the issue of MSP laws, growing unemployment and shifting of Amar Jawan Jyoti. The meeting is called before every Parliament session to decide the party's strategy.

Meanwhile, the Budget Session will commence on the same day with the Presidential address at 11 am followed by the laying of the Economic Survey. The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1.

In a tweet, Union parliamentary affair minister Pralhad Joshi said, "1st part of the #BudgetSession to commence on 31st January, with the address of the Hon'ble President to both the Houses. On 1st February, Hon'ble FM @nsitharaman ji will present the Union Budget. To ensure Covid safety protocol, the two Houses of Parliament will function in shifts."

(With agency inputs)

