Ahead Of Delhi Polls, Congress Readies To Go All Out Against Kejriwal, AAP; Sounds 'Nyay Yatra' Bugle

Delhi Vidhansabha Chunav 2025: Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc parties were brave enough to let go of their egos and fight a collective battle against the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. However, as expected, the regional satraps are keen on having a solo show in the state assembly elections. After the Aam Aadmi Party made it clear that it would fight the Delhi assembly polls alone, the Congress sounded its poll bugle against the ruling AAP.

The Congress will begin its ‘Dilli Nyay Yatra’ on Friday with the first two pitstops being a Harijan Basti & Haksar Haveli in Sitaram Bazar and the ancestral home of Kamala Nehru, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s mother. With this, the party wants to remind people of its rich legacy and history of serving people. The 'Nyay Yatra', inspired by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, will be flagged off by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken and other senior leaders.

Rahul Gandhi, who is busy with Jharkhand and Maharashtra Elections, will join the month-long yatra later. Priyanka Gandhi is also likely to join the yatra after Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls where she is contesting her debut electoral battle. Once flagged off from Rajghat, the yatra will proceed through Delhi Gate, Asaf Ali Road, Turkman Gate, Sitaram Bazar, Hauz Qazi Chowk, and Katra Bariyan, concluding at Fatehpuri.

After facing a setback in the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has prepared a constituency-wise plan to boost its chances in the assembly polls. It has divided the seven Parliamentary constituencies Assembly-wise to ensure coverage of the majority of the 70 seats. The two phases of the Yatra will see a focus on around 40 seats.

On the other hand, AAP has also launched a membership drive while the BJP is campaigning against the alleged failures of the Kejriwal government.