Delhi bans firecrackers ahead of Diwali, CM Arvind Kejriwal points at pollution

New Delhi: The storage, sale and use of firecrackers banned in Delhi in view of severe pollution situation in city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced. The CM took to social media to write, "Just like last year, there will be a complete ban on storage, sale, and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers this year too, in wake of the situation of pollution in Delhi during Diwali in the last three years."

पिछले 3 साल से दीवाली के समय दिल्ली के प्रदूषण की खतरनाक स्तिथि को देखते हुए पिछले साल की तरह इस बार भी हर प्रकार के पटाखों के भंडारण, बिक्री एवं उपयोग पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाया जा रहा है। जिससे लोगों की जिंदगी बचाई जा सके। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2021

Earlier this year, in July, the Supreme Court had dismissed the petition challenging the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order on the usage of firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region. The NGT’s order had imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of all firecrackers during the COVID-19 pandemic in NCR and other cities in India with poor Air Quality Index (AQI) index.

Last year also, there was an official ban on crackers in the caiptal, but COVID was cited as the main reason. On November 5, 2020, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the ban on the use of firecrackers in the national capital after reviewing the COVID-19 situation. The Delhi CM said, "Coronavirus cases have increased due to the festival season and pollution. It was decided to ban crackers in Delhi and ramp up medical infrastructure, among other measures." He had also said then, "We will celebrate Diwali together and won't burst firecrackers in any condition. There will be a wonderful atmosphere and good vibes as two crore people will perform Laxmi Pujan. It will lead to well being in each household."

