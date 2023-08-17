trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650196
Ahead Of Polls, Big Administrative Reshuffle In Rajasthan As CM Ashok Gehlot Transfers 119 RAS Officers

Months ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections, the Ashok Gehlot government in the state has announced a big administrative reshuffle in the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government has transferred 119 officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) in a mega-reshuffle ahead of the crucial polls. The transfer list includes several additional divisional commissioners, additional collectors and sub-divisional officers. The transfer posting was announced late at night on Wednesday.

RAS officer Parshuram Dhanka has been posted as Bharatpur Additional Divisional Commissioner, Mahavir Kharadi as Udaipur Additional Divisional Commissioner and Omprakash Vishnoi as Bikaner Divisional Commissioner. Chetan Chauhan has been posted as Jhalawar ADM, Nishu Kumar Agnihotri as Karauli ADM, Rakesh Kumar Gupta-I as Nagaur ADM, Dhirendra Singh as Beawar ADM, Omprakash Saharan as Anupgarh ADM and Champalal as Jodhpur ADM, reported PTI.

Rajasthan is gearing up for state assembly elections which are due around November-December this year. While the BJP has accused the Gehlot government of widespread corruption, recently Rajendra Gudha, a Congress MLA and a minister (now sacked) claimed massive corruption in the Congress government. (With PTI Inputs)

