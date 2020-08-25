Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly poll, former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppuswamy to join BJP on August 25

Ahead of 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly poll, former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppuswamy, who served in Karnataka, will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (August 25) at 1 pm in New Delhi.

Annamalai Kuppuswamy hails from Tamil Nadu. He quit the police force in May 2019 and had been making statements regarding his political foray since then. Initially it was said that he would join Rajinikanth's political movement but now Annanmalai has announced his decision to join the BJP.

Speculations are rife that DMK MLA KK Selvam, representing Thousand lights constituency in Chennai, would also join the BJP in the near future.

Selvam was dismissed from the DMK on August 13 for indulging in anti-party activities. It may be recalled that Selvam had met BJPpPresident JP Nadda and some other senior BJP leaders in Delhi on August 4, 2020.

However, after meeting the BJP leaders in Delhi, Selvam had told reporters that he was not joining the BJP and had met them only to make certain demands related to his constituency. “I visited Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to request him to install two lifts at the Nungambakkam station in my constituency and also asked BJP President JP Nadda to develop temple town Rameswaram on par with Ayodhya," he had said.

Thousand Lights as a constituency also holds significance as it is bang in the heart of Chennai city and was a constituency that MK Stalin had also fought elections from. When asked about the possibility of more leaders from DMK joining the DMK, BJP Spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said that the BJP welcomes anybody who accepts their ideology.