AIADMK seeks disqualification of DMK Chief MK Stalin, son Udhayanidhi over bribery allegations

Chennai: Alleging that the rival DMK party leaders have indulged in bribery in order to woo voters in their favour, AIADMK on Monday (April 5) approached the Election Commission of India seeking the disqualification of MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin among other leaders.

Apart from Stalin, the ruling AIADMK also urged ECI to cancel the candidature of other top DMK leaders including party's General Secretary Durai Murugan.

In his complaint R.M. Babu Murugavel, AIADMK's Advocate Wing Joint Secretary, has alleged that Stalin's wife Durga Stalin had paid Rs 10,000 to women self-help groups in the Kolathur constituency seeking their votes as well as to canvass for her husband, a report by IANS said.

Murugavel has also alleged that affiliates and associates of Stalin have been distributing Rs 5,000 to voters through G-Pay.

The AIADMK leader has also sent a complaint letter to the EC against DMK's KN Nehru, contesting from Tiruchirappalli West, Udhayanidhi Stalin (Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni), EV Velu (Thiruvannamalai) and Durai Murugan (Katpadi) alleging cash distribution to voters ranging between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 by their associates and also through G-Pay.

The AIADMK has further urged the EC to issue a gag order on Sun News Channel stopping it from telecasting banned videos, clippings, footage and also issue a show-cause notice.

So far, the total cash and kind seizure in Tamil Nadu stands at Rs. 428.46 crore, according to EC.

The total cash seizure till Sunday was Rs.225.5 crore. Seizure of precious metal worth Rs 176.11 crore, liquor (2,75,293.31 litres) worth Rs 4.61 crore and other items worth Rs 20.01 crore have been seized, the EC said.

Voting for the assembly elections in the state will take place on April 6. Counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Live TV