Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Election Commission transfers District Collector, police commissioner of Coimbatore

According to the press release, the ECI has directed the state government to appoint IAS officer S Nagarajan as the new District Collector with immediate effect.

Coimbatore: Ahead of the Tamil Ndau assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday (March 24) ordered the transfer of District Collector and police commissioner of Coimbatore.

ECI transferred DC Rajamani and of police Sumit Sharan to non-election posts.

According to the press release, the ECI has directed the state government to appoint IAS officer S Nagarajan as the new District Collector with immediate effect.

The Commission has ordered the appointment of S Davidson Devasirvatham as the Commissioner of Police.

The state is witnessing a high-pitch campaign from the ruling AIADAMK-led alliance and the principal opposition led by DMK.

The assembly elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be done on May 2

