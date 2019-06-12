AIIMS MBBS entrance examination results 2019 likely to be declared on Wednesday

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) is likely to declare the results of the MBBS entrance examination results on Wednesday, 12 June 2019. The results once announced will be available on the official website of AIIMS aiimsexams.org. The students can check the official website to view and download the MBBS entrance examination 2019 results.

AIIMS MBBS 2019 was conducted in two shifts on May 25 and 26. The exam was organised for admission to 1207 AIIMS MBBS seats across India. The minimum qualifying marks in AIIMS MBBS 2019 are 50% (45% for OBC and 40% for SC/ST).

AIIMS MBBS 2019 result will be declared in three formats, i.e. individual percentile scorecards, roll number wise and rank-wise list of qualified candidates eligible for first round of AIIMS MBBS 2019 counselling.

Here is how you can check your AIIMS MBBS entrance examination 2019 result

Step 1: Visit the official site of AIIMS - aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the tab which says AIIMS MBBS Results

Step 3: Click on the tab under ‘Academic Courses’ section and select the course.

Step 4: A candidate login window page will appear on your screen. Enter your Candidate ID, Password and Security Code and click Submit.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to check and download the marksheet for further reference.