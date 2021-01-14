Air India's direct non-stop service between Chicago and Hyderabad; all you need to know

In a bid to bring India and the US closer, Air India has commenced its first-ever non-stop services between Hyderabad and Chicago. This comes close on the heels of the launch of the non-stop Bengaluru-San Francisco service.

The flight AI 108 from Chicago to Hyderabad will operate on Wednesdays. The first flight left Chicago on time at 2130 hrs (Local Time/LT) on January 13 and will arrive at Hyderabad at 0040 hrs(LT) on January 15. The return flight AI-107 from Hyderabad to Chicago which operates once a week every Friday will depart from Hyderabad at 1250 hrs to arrive in Chicago at 1805 hrs(LT) on the same day.

The flight will operate with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft with a seating capacity of 238 seats including 8 First Class, 35 Business Class,195 Economy class configuration besides 4 Cockpit and 12 Cabin crew.

The total flight time on this route will be approx 16 hours 45 minutes from Hyderabad to Chicago and approx 15hrs 40 minutes from Chicago to Hyderabad. Hyderabad being a gateway to South and Central India will connect Air India’s direct flight from Chicago with domestic connections to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Chennai.

At present, Air India operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco and Chicago, from Mumbai to Newark and New York and our very recent addition from Bengaluru to San Francisco.

Air India has been mobilizing all its resources in its epic mission to fly people, left stranded due to the air route restrictions, back home. So far, Air India has flown close to 16 lakh people on over 12 thousand flights covering 75 destinations in 55 countries under the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission and Air Transport Bubble Arrangement.