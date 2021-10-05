Ajay Mishra should be sacked, his son should be sent to jail: AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday held a press conference and said that his party’s leaders have been stopped from going to Lakhimpur and MP Sanjay Singh has been detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police since last midnight.

He said that AAP will hold protests across the country and a massive protest will be held at Jantar Mantar at 5 pm on Monday.

The party demands that Minister Ajay Mishra be immediately sacked from the cabinet and his son be arrested and sent to jail.

Bhardwaj said that like the Hathras Dalit girl gang rape case, the Uttar Pradesh and Central government is trying to suppress this case and the internet services have been stopped in the area.

“A few days ago, I heard about Ajay Mishra from some people of Lakhimpur-Kheri. It shocks me to my core that the Prime Minister appointed such a man in his cabinet. Lakhimpur Kheri and its residents are aware of Ajay Mishra's history of disrespectful behavior. His position as Minister of State - Home Affairs isn't justified because of his actions,” said Saurabh Bhardwaj.

“Ajay Mishra had himself threatened the farmers a few days ago and said that you should find out what Ajay Mishra was before becoming a minister and MP. Now it is not possible to describe the barbarism with which the car has been mounted on the farmers. The farmers were sitting facing the other side. The car hit them in full speed due to which at least 60 to 70 people have been injured. Farmers have been trampled in a horrible manner. Now a statement of a police personnel has come to light that he also fired a pistol with his hand and a person has been shot in the head. His dead body has been kept by the farmers at the chowk,” he added.

Bhardwaj further said, “My question is to PM Modi, how has he still not dismissed him? Why is PM Modi silent on this incident? Why are opposition leaders not being allowed to visit the site of the protest? This resembles the Hathras Model. A 19-year-old woman died in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras after reporting she'd been gang-raped. The teenager's family was made to live like prisoners in their own home. In the same way, the Uttar Pradesh Government and Central Government are attempting to hide facts from all of us. Internet services, normal calls, and other means of communication have been restricted in the area ever since.”

“It is unfortunate to see how someone in power can be this brutal to people protesting him. Our MP, Sanjay Singh was detained by the UP government at midnight, when he left to visit the location. He hasn't left the place ever since and hopes to talk to the families of the bereaved. Aam Aadmi Party looks forward to protesting this injudicious incident by gathering at Jantar Mantar at 5 PM. We want the internet and calling services to be resumed in the area so that people can communicate with their loved ones. We strictly demand the arrest of BJP's Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, to whom one of the vehicles belongs,” said Bhardwaj.

