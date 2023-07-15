Ajit Pawar Meets Uncle Sharad Pawar Amid Tussle, Sparks Rumours, But This Is The REAL REASON

Maharshtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai. After leaving the house, he stated that family comes first. Ajit Pawar visited Sharad Pawar's residence in Silver Oaks late on Friday night to inquire about the well-being of his aunt, Pratibha Pawar. Pratibha Pawar recently underwent surgery in a private hospital, and her condition is reported to be stable.

Family Comes First, Says Ajit Pawar

On Saturday, Ajit Pawar stated, "Politics is different, but family always comes first. I heard the voice of my conscience and went to inquire about my aunt's well-being."



Deputy CM Asserts His Right to Meet Family

The Deputy Chief Minister stated, "I have every right to meet my family. My aunt was unwell, and she was discharged from the hospital yesterday, so I went to meet her."

First Meeting with Sharad Pawar After Parting Ways with NCP

Fifteen days after leaving the NCP and joining the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-led government as the Deputy Chief Minister, this was Ajit Pawar's first meeting with Sharad Pawar. This meeting sparked significant political interest. Ajit Pawar mentioned that he met his uncle and first cousin, Supriya Sule, the Member of Parliament from Baramati, in a very cordial atmosphere but did not provide further details.

Statement by Chief Minister Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated late on Friday night that Ajit Pawar had gone to meet his family, dismissing all political speculations.

Respected as "Kaki" (Aunt) by Party Leaders and Workers

Pratibha Pawar, the late Indian Test cricketer Sadashiv Shinde's daughter, is highly respected by party leaders and workers. She married Sharad Pawar in 1967.

It is worth mentioning that Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, took charge as the state's Finance and Planning Minister approximately two weeks after taking the oath with eight other NCP leaders.