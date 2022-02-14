'Akhilesh feels pain in stomach when.....': Amit Shah's dig at SP Chief

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (February 14) taking a dig at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said, "When loot money is caught, Akhilesh feels pain in stomach. Piles of cash were recovered in raid on a perfume businessman of SP."

"Akhilesh said it was a political raid. Let's assume it was a political raid. But what was your relation with that businessman," asked Shah while addressing the public in Jhansi.

Underling the failures of the SP government Shah said, "When Akhilesh was in power, around 200 farmers died due to draught and starvation and over 300 cases of suicide were reported."

"When BJP came to power, it started India-Israel Bundelkhand water project to do away with problem of water scarcity," asserted Shah.

Launching an attack on another rival party Congress, Home Minister said, " 'Parivaarwadi' parties can't do good for the State and the country. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi...can Congress work for the welfare of the public of UP?

Over 2 crore voters are today (February 14) voting to decide the electoral fate of 586 candidates in the fray in the second phase of the election to 55 assembly seats in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

