UP Election 2022 Phase 2 Voting LIVE Updates: Fate of 586 candidates to be decided today

14 February 2022, 06:50 AM
14 February 2022, 06:49 AM
The seats going to polls in the second phase in Uttar Pradesh are Najibabad, Nagina (SC), Barhapur, Dhampur, Nehtaur (SC), Behat, Nakur, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Thakurdwara, Moradabad Rural, Moradabad Nagar, Bijnor, Chandpur, Bithari Chainpur, Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt., Noorpur, Kanth, Dhanaura (SC), Naugawan Sadat, Amroha, Hasanpur, Gunnaur, Bisauli (SC), Kundarki, Bilari, Chandausi (SC), Asmoli, Sambhal, Suar, Chamraua, Bilaspur, Rampur, Milak (SC), Deoband, Rampur Maniharan (SC), Gangoh, Sahaswan, Bilsi, Badaun, Shekhupur, Dataganj, Baheri, Meerganj, Bhojipura, Nawabganj, Faridpur (SC), Aonla, Katra, Jalalabad, Tilhar, Powayan (SC), Shahjahanpur and Dadraul.
14 February 2022, 06:22 AM
If you're going out to vote in the second phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, below is the list of documents which are recognized as identity proof for polling.
14 February 2022, 06:19 AM
Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm across 55 Assembly constituencies of Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur in the western part of the politically crucial state.
14 February 2022, 06:18 AM
Over 2 crore voters will today (February 14) decide the electoral fate of 586 candidates in the fray in the second phase of the election to 55 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Of the estimated 2.02 crore eligible voters, there are 1.08 crore male, 94 lakh female, and 1,269 third gender voters.