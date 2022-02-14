UP Election 2022 Phase 2 Voting LIVE Updates: Fate of 586 candidates to be decided today

New Delhi: Over 2 crore voters will today (February 14, 2022) decide the electoral fate of 586 candidates in the fray in the second phase of the election to 55 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Of the estimated 2.02 crore eligible voters, there are 1.08 crore male, 94 lakh female, and 1,269 third gender voters.

In the second phase, 23,404 polling places and 12,544 polling stations have been set up.

Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm across 55 Assembly constituencies of Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur in the western part of the politically crucial state.

Earlier in 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 38 of the 55 constituencies, Samajwadi Party had bagged 13 and the Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had got two seats each.

