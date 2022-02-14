हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP Election 2022 Phase 2 Voting LIVE Updates: Fate of 586 candidates to be decided today

Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm across 55 Assembly constituencies of Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur in the western part of the politically crucial state.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 14, 2022 - 06:57
New Delhi: Over 2 crore voters will today (February 14, 2022) decide the electoral fate of 586 candidates in the fray in the second phase of the election to 55 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Of the estimated 2.02 crore eligible voters, there are 1.08 crore male, 94 lakh female, and 1,269 third gender voters.

In the second phase, 23,404 polling places and 12,544 polling stations have been set up.

Earlier in 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 38 of the 55 constituencies, Samajwadi Party had bagged 13 and the Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had got two seats each.

Stay tuned with Zee News for LIVE updates on Uttar Pradesh Assembly 2022 Election Phase 2 voting.

14 February 2022, 06:50 AM

14 February 2022, 06:49 AM

The seats going to polls in the second phase in Uttar Pradesh are Najibabad, Nagina (SC), Barhapur, Dhampur, Nehtaur (SC), Behat, Nakur, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Thakurdwara, Moradabad Rural, Moradabad Nagar, Bijnor, Chandpur, Bithari Chainpur, Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt., Noorpur, Kanth, Dhanaura (SC), Naugawan Sadat, Amroha, Hasanpur, Gunnaur, Bisauli (SC), Kundarki, Bilari, Chandausi (SC), Asmoli, Sambhal, Suar, Chamraua, Bilaspur, Rampur, Milak (SC), Deoband, Rampur Maniharan (SC), Gangoh, Sahaswan, Bilsi, Badaun, Shekhupur, Dataganj, Baheri, Meerganj, Bhojipura, Nawabganj, Faridpur (SC), Aonla, Katra, Jalalabad, Tilhar, Powayan (SC), Shahjahanpur and Dadraul.

14 February 2022, 06:22 AM

If you're going out to vote in the second phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, below is the list of documents which are recognized as identity proof for polling.

Uttar Pradesh UP Assembly 2022 Election Poll Phase 2 Voting LIVE Updates

14 February 2022, 06:19 AM

14 February 2022, 06:18 AM

