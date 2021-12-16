हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP elections

Akhilesh Yadav meets uncle Shivpal, seals SP-PSP alliance for UP polls

Hundreds of supporters of both parties gathered outside Shivpal's residence raising slogan "Chacha-Bhatija zindabad".

Akhilesh Yadav meets uncle Shivpal, seals SP-PSP alliance for UP polls
Credit: Twitter / Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday (December 16) announced an alliance with his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav-Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) for the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party chief met his uncle at his residence in Lucknow this afternoon and had closed-door talks with him for about 40 minutes.

Hundreds of supporters of both parties gathered outside Shivpal's residence raising the slogan "Chacha-Bhatija zindabad".

Although the details of seat-sharing were not revealed immediately, Akhilesh took to Twitter to confirm that the alliance has been forged.

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was present at Shivpal's residence before Akhilesh reached there, SP sources said.

While Akhilesh is insisting that he would give due honour to his "uncle" and his partymen, Shivpal has in the past announced he is even ready to merge his party with the SP.

The relationship between uncle and nephew had gone sour in 2016 with the sacking of Shivpal by Akhilesh when he was Chief Minister.

Akhilesh became the SP President in Jan 2017 and Shivpal formed his own party.

Reacting to the meet, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the meeting will not impact BJP's prospects in the polls.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP electionsAkhilesh YadavShivpal YadavSP-PSP alliance
Next
Story

Terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter identified as TRF operatives

Must Watch

PT4M57S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Dec 16, 2021