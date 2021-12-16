Akhilesh Yadav meets uncle Shivpal, seals SP-PSP alliance for UP polls

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday (December 16) announced an alliance with his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav-Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) for the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party chief met his uncle at his residence in Lucknow this afternoon and had closed-door talks with him for about 40 minutes.

Hundreds of supporters of both parties gathered outside Shivpal's residence raising the slogan "Chacha-Bhatija zindabad".

Although the details of seat-sharing were not revealed immediately, Akhilesh took to Twitter to confirm that the alliance has been forged.

प्रसपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी से मुलाक़ात हुई और गठबंधन की बात तय हुई। क्षेत्रीय दलों को साथ लेने की नीति सपा को निरंतर मजबूत कर रही है और सपा और अन्य सहयोगियों को ऐतिहासिक जीत की ओर ले जा रही है। #बाइस_में_बाइसिकल pic.twitter.com/x3k5wWX09A — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 16, 2021

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was present at Shivpal's residence before Akhilesh reached there, SP sources said.

While Akhilesh is insisting that he would give due honour to his "uncle" and his partymen, Shivpal has in the past announced he is even ready to merge his party with the SP.

The relationship between uncle and nephew had gone sour in 2016 with the sacking of Shivpal by Akhilesh when he was Chief Minister.

Akhilesh became the SP President in Jan 2017 and Shivpal formed his own party.

Reacting to the meet, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the meeting will not impact BJP's prospects in the polls.

