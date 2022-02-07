Akhilesh Yadav's BIG charge: 'Senior official took voter ID cards of juniors for fake voting'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today claimed that some senior officials in Uttar Pradesh have taken the ID cards of junior officials with the motive of casting fake postal ballot votes. "From Lalitpur to Saharanpur, senior officers have taken ID cards of junior employees for fake postal ballot votes," Yadav said in a press conference.

"We'll complain about this to the Election Commission... the bigger a BJP leader, the bigger his lies. BJP leaders consider themselves as God," Yadav added. During the elections, the officials who are not able to cast their votes due to election deployment, are required to poll votes in advance through postal ballots.

This is a developing story

