Aland Election Result Update: Tough Fight Between BJP's Subhash Guttedar, Congress' B R Patil

Aland Election Result Update: A tough fight is being witnessed in Aland, constituency No.46 Aland in state's Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) and Gulbarga district of Karnataka. Aland, a part of Bidar (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency, is seeing a tough fight between BJP's Subhash Guttedar and Congress' B R Patil.

Latest UPDATE From Aland Assembly Elections

Name ----- Party ---- Votes

B R Patil ----- Indian National Congress ---- 39,190

Subhash Guttedar --- Bharatiya Janata Party ---- 34,133

Smt. Maheshwari Wale Janata Dal (Secular) ---- 432





About Aland

The Aland Assembly seat is categorised as Rural. It is the seat number 46 in the Karnataka Assembly. As per the latest trends shown by the Election Commission of India, the Congress was leading in 114 Assembly seats in Karnataka on Saturday, one seat ahead of the magic figure of 113. As per the Election Commission, Congress` vote share is currently at 43.2 per cent in the southern state, whereas the BJP stands at 36 per cent.

Talking to IANS, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that people have rejected the "negative" campaign of BJP, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally, as this election was all about him.

