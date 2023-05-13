topStoriesenglish2607235
NewsIndia
ALAND ELECTION RESULT UPDATE

Aland Election Result Update: Tough Fight Between BJP's Subhash Guttedar, Congress' B R Patil

The Aland Assembly seat is categorised as Rural. It is the seat number 46 in the Karnataka Assembly. 

Written By  Aman Dwivedi|Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Aland Election Result Update: Tough Fight Between BJP's Subhash Guttedar, Congress' B R Patil

Aland Election Result Update: A tough fight is being witnessed in Aland, constituency No.46 Aland in state's Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) and Gulbarga district of Karnataka. Aland, a part of Bidar (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency, is seeing a tough fight between BJP's Subhash Guttedar and Congress' B R Patil. 

Latest UPDATE From Aland Assembly Elections

Name      -----     Party      ---- Votes
B R Patil ----- Indian National Congress ---- 39,190
Subhash Guttedar --- Bharatiya Janata Party  ---- 34,133
Smt. Maheshwari Wale Janata Dal (Secular) ---- 432


About Aland

The Aland Assembly seat is categorised as Rural. It is the seat number 46 in the Karnataka Assembly.  As per the latest trends shown by the Election Commission of India, the Congress was leading in 114 Assembly seats in Karnataka on Saturday, one seat ahead of the magic figure of 113. As per the Election Commission, Congress` vote share is currently at 43.2 per cent in the southern state, whereas the BJP stands at 36 per cent.
Talking to IANS, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that people have rejected the "negative" campaign of BJP, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally, as this election was all about him.
 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'