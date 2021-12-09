All 9 Omicron positive patients in Jaipur test negative for COVID

New Delhi: All the nine Omicron positive patients in Rajasthan’s Jaipur tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday (December 9), said Rajasthan Health Department.

The patients, who were admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences in Jaipur, have been discharged and advised to remain in home quarantine for another 7 days, the department added.

“Both reports of all the 9 Omicron positive patients admitted in RUHS hospital, Jaipur comes negative. All discharged from hospital, advised to remain in home quarantine for 7 days,” the department announced.

On December 6, A total of nine persons, including four members of a family who returned from South Africa, were tested positive for the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

As per the health authorities, all nine patients were asymptomatic and were constantly monitored.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Narottam Sharma, Chief Medical Health Officer, Jaipur, said "All nine Omicron variant patients are asymptomatic. We are taking the matter seriously and are doing contact tracing and taking effective measures."

Apart from Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi reported conformed Omicron cases in India.

Omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus, was declared ‘a variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier in November.

Following that India reinforced a number of COVID-19 curbs, including continued suspension on international flights and classifying ‘at risk’ countries.