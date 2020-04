All passenger trains fully cancelled till May 3, no plan to run any special train to clear rush: Railway Ministry

The Union Ministry of Railways on Tuesday clarified that all the passenger trains have been fully cancelled till May 3 and there is no plan to run any special train to clear the rush of passengers. The ministry also asked to stop any rumours going viral on the matter.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, it said, "It is clarified that all Passenger train services are fully cancelled, across the nation, till 3rd May 2020 and there is no plan to run any special train to clear the passenger rush. All concerned may pl.take note of the same and help us in resisting any wrong news in this regard," it tweeted.

The Indian Railways on Tuesday said that it has suspended the booking of rail tickets beyond the extended nationwide lockdown until further orders. It added that full refund would automatically be provided to its online customers for trains cancelled up to May 3, while those who have booked at the counters can take refund till July 31. Customers will also get full refunds of their tickets if they are cancelling their advance bookings for trains not yet cancelled, it said.

The decision to extend the suspension of all passenger trains by Railways came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended nationwide lockdown till May 3 in view of the coronavirus spread. It also said that no advance reservation of trains tickets, including e-tickets, will be allowed until further orders. However, the facility of online cancellation will remain functional.

"As far as trains cancelled up to May 3 are concerned, refunds would be automatically provided by the railways online to the customers while those who have booked at the counters, a refund can be taken up to July 31. A full refund will be given for tickets for the bookings made for the trains cancelled. Full refund will also be there for those cancelling the advance bookings of tickets for trains not yet cancelled," the railways said.

India has reported over 10,000 COVID-19 cases and 339 deaths so far.