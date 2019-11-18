Always a delight to interact with him, says PM Narendra Modi on meeting Bill Gates

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, who is the chief guest of the eighth International Conference on Agriculture Statistics, in New Delhi.

Following the meeting, PM Modi took to microblogging site Twitter and said, "Wonderful meeting with Mr. @BillGates. Always a delight to interact with him on various subjects. Through his innovative zeal and grassroots level work, he is passionately contributing towards making our planet a better place."

Gates, who is also the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation also met Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

"Prior to the launch of Bharatiya Poshan Krishi Kosh, had a productive meeting with Mr. Bill Gates on India`s fight against malnutrition under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji," Irani said in a tweet.

Gates is attending the International Conference on Agriculture Statistics which is being held at the NASC Complex from November 18 to 21. India is hosting the event for the first time in which Gates would share his views on the importance of data and the use of technology in agriculture.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, US Department of Agriculture, Eurostat, India`s Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry and many other national and international organisations are participating in the event.

Earlier on Monday, Gates addressed a function organised by NITI Aayog for the release of its report on 'Health Systems for a New India: Building Blocks - Potential Pathways to Reforms' wherein he lauded the country for its healthcare system and talked about how digital tools can help improve it further.

The philanthropist commended the Central government for stepping up and eradicating Polio. "India is in a very hopeful situation and is set to be an example for other countries," he said.

In September 2019, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation had honoured PM Narendra Modi with the Global Goalkeeper Award for his contributions to the cleanliness drive and efforts to improve access to sanitation in India through Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. The award ceremony took place on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

(With agency inputs)