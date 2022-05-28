Srinagar: Amarnath Shrine Board has made Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags compulsory for devotees taking the Yatra this year. The board has decided entry will not be given to Amarnath Yatra pilgrims without RFID tags.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shrine Board Nitishwar Kumar, said that security is one of their top priorities and added that the government has decided to provide RFID tags. The identification tags would help the authorities to track a pilgrim and know about their whereabouts and thus help in securing all the pilgrims taking the Yatra.

Nitishwar Kumar, the CEO of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board said, “The RFID tags would help in tracking a pilgrim and tell where the person is. RFID has lots of benefits and among them, the most important one is that it would find out if there are any unauthorized persons, which would help the security agencies to identify them.”

The authorities also said that for pilgrims who would come for yatra through flights or trains, the facilities pertaining to the provision of RFID tags would be kept at the Airport and Railway Station. Even the ponywalla, those looking after langer sewa and others would be provided with these RFID tags.

The local traders who set up shops will also be provided with these tags.

The authorities also appealed to all those taking the yatra this year to comply with the new rule of securing RFID tags. The authorities say it is for the security of the Pilgrims.

Amarnath Yatra will start on June 30 and will go on till August 11. The government expects 8 lakh pilgrims to take part in the Yatra this year.

The Amarnath yatra is being conducted after two years as it was earlier suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

