हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amarnath Yatra

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Radio Frequency Identification tags compulsory for pilgrims this year

Amarnath Shrine Board has made Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags compulsory for devotees taking the Yatra this year. The board has decided entry will not be given to Amarnath Yatra pilgrims without RFID tags. 

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Radio Frequency Identification tags compulsory for pilgrims this year
File Photo

Srinagar: Amarnath Shrine Board has made Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags compulsory for devotees taking the Yatra this year. The board has decided entry will not be given to Amarnath Yatra pilgrims without RFID tags. 

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shrine Board Nitishwar Kumar, said that security is one of their top priorities and added that the government has decided to provide RFID tags. The identification tags would help the authorities to track a pilgrim and know about their whereabouts and thus help in securing all the pilgrims taking the Yatra.

Nitishwar Kumar, the CEO of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board said, “The RFID tags would help in tracking a pilgrim and tell where the person is. RFID has lots of benefits and among them, the most important one is that it would find out if there are any unauthorized persons, which would help the security agencies to identify them.” 

The authorities also said that for pilgrims who would come for yatra through flights or trains, the facilities pertaining to the provision of RFID tags would be kept at the Airport and Railway Station. Even the ponywalla, those looking after langer sewa and others would be provided with these RFID tags.  

The local traders who set up shops will also be provided with these tags. 

The authorities also appealed to all those taking the yatra this year to comply with the new rule of securing RFID tags. The authorities say it is for the security of the Pilgrims. 

Amarnath Yatra will start on June 30 and will go on till August 11. The government expects 8 lakh pilgrims to take part in the Yatra this year.

The Amarnath yatra is being conducted after two years as it was earlier suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

ALSO READLG Manoj Sinha fixes June 15 deadline for completion of Amarnath Yatra works

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amarnath YatraAmarnath Yatra 2022Jammu and Kashmiramarnath yatra update 2022
Next
Story

Scrub Typhus: Over 80 cases in Bengal reportedly infected- causes and symptoms

Must Watch

PT16M24S

Khabren Khatakhat: Many proposals presented in the conference of Jamiat