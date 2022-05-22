हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amarnath Yatra

LG Manoj Sinha fixes June 15 deadline for completion of Amarnath Yatra works

He said the priority of the administration is to ensure best facilities for the pilgrims, reports PTI. 

File Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday fixed June 15 as the deadline for completing all works pertaining to the annual Amarnath Yatra this year, saying the priority of the administration is to ensure best facilities for the pilgrims. Sinha reviewed the preparations for the Yatra at a high-level meeting in Raj Bhawan here. The meeting was attended by DCs, SSPs and officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB). The Lt Governor said it is the priority of the administration to ensure best facilities for the pilgrims.

He fixed June 15 as the timeline for completing all works pertaining to Shri Amarnathji Yatra. He further directed for regular monitoring of specific works at Anantnag and Ganderbal.

The Lt Governor directed that adequate field staff of the departments like Jal Shakti and Power should remain available for providing continuous services during the Yatra.

He stressed on publicizing the measures and efforts to be employed for ensuring plastic-free environment to protect the ecology.

 

