The police administration is quick to ensure the safety of Amarnath Yatris. Keeping in mind the passengers, the Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a notification this time. Amarnath Yatris will have to submit aadhaar card number. According to rule 5 of the Aadhar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules 2020, as per the approval of the central government, those pilgrims who want to go for The Amarnath Yatra will have to have an Aadhaar card or provide proof of Aadhaar. Specific guidelines have to be followed since the issuance of this notification.

Two years later, the Amarnath Yatra is taking place. It starts on June 30. It runs until August 11th. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra on Thursday.

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Statement Issued By Government

1. All the work has to be completed within the stipulated time.

2. Officers will have to use technology for the safety of the journey.

3. The officers will have to check the security arrangements in time.

4. Transportation, accommodation, hygienic aspects, electricity, water, health, shops, foods will be provided.

Meanwhile, before the Amarnath Yatra, there is a fear of terrorist attack again. Security forces have eliminated two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in Bemina area of Srinagar. A policeman was injured in the incident. Police said on Tuesday. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, it is the group that escaped during the Sopore encounter. Their movements were being monitored. Police authorities described the encounter as a "huge success.

In another tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said that two Pakistani militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba were sent by Pakistani handlers. There was a local militant with him. Adil Hussain of Pahalgam-Anantnag. He has been in Pakistan since 2012. The militants were sent to carry out attacks on the Yatra.