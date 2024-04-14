Amarnath Yatra Set to Commence on June 29; Here is How to Register

New Delhi: The Amarnath Yatra of 2024 is scheduled to start on June 29 and conclude on August 19. Advance registration for the pilgrimage will begin on April 15, said the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board on Sunday, this board is responsible for managing facilities for the holy devotees who are going for Shri Amarnath Yatra.

Following the Amarnath Yatra preparation, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are undergoing specialised training to be a part of the Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs) of Jammu and Kashmir police. This will be done to ensure the safety and comfort of devotees, officials informed.

Lakhs of devotees from all over the country come to worship 'Baba Barfani' during the time of Dharshan which lasts for about two months.

"The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will start in Jammu and Kashmir in June and will last for about two months. Lakhs of devotees from all over the country will come to worship 'Baba Barfani. During the yatra, the pilgrims will have to face difficulties. To deal with the situation, Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) is undergoing training in District Samba to assist the travellers," said Ram Singh Salathia, Jammu and Kashmir MRT Team In-charge, ANI reported.

"The forces are being given thorough training in the hilly areas so that these soldiers can easily overcome any disaster and help people in trouble during the pilgrimage journey," he said.

He further added that the soldiers will be deployed in crucial areas to help the devotees in case of any emergency. The team is continuously working hard and testing new technology and equipment to provide the facilities to devotees.

"The team has set an example in helping thousands of people every year. They played a crucial role in the 2022 disaster." Salathia further added.

Here's How To Register

Step 1: Visit the official website - jksasb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "Register" tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Carefully review the "DOs & Don'ts" instructions and proceed by checking the "I Agree" box.

Step 4: Provide the necessary details such as name and phone number.

Step 5: Upload your photograph and medical certificate.

Step 6: Submit the application form and remember to take a printout for future reference.

Step 7: Download your Yatra Permit once it becomes available.