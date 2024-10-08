Ambala City Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024: Live Counting Updates | ECI Haryana Assembly Election Result | Winner and Losser Candidate Aseem Goel and Ch. Nirmal Singh
On October 5, 2024, Ambala City, a significant Haryana constituency, had its assembly election; the results are anticipated on October 8. Aseem Goel (BJP), Ketan Sharma (AAP), Nirmal Singh (Congress), and Malkit Singh (BSP) are among the contenders. Infrastructure, healthcare, and education are important concerns. Aseem Goel, who won in 2019, seeks re-election in this closely watched contest.
Ambala City, one of the most important constituencies in Haryana, is set to elect its new Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) as part of the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. The elections are being held in a single phase, and voters from across the state, including Ambala City, cast their ballots on October 5, 2024. The vote counting process began at 8 a.m. on October 8, 2024, with anticipation building around who will represent this key urban center.
Ambala City Constituency Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Key Districts
Ambala City is part of the Ambala district, a significant urban area known for its historical relevance and rapid growth. Key localities within the constituency include Ambala City, Mahesh Nagar, and nearby regions. As a central hub, Ambala City is confronted with urban issues such as infrastructure development, healthcare access, education, and traffic management. These issues are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the election outcome, with voters likely to prioritize candidates' approaches to improving city life.
Ambala City Constituency Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Voting Date
The Election Commission of India (ECI) scheduled the voting for Ambala City and other constituencies in Haryana on October 5, 2024. Haryana, with its 90 constituencies, held the elections in a single phase, ensuring that voters had their chance to participate in this vital democratic process on the same day.
Ambala City Constituency Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Result Date
The results for the Ambala City Assembly election will be announced on October 8, 2024, following the counting of votes. This result will determine which candidate or party will represent the constituency in the Haryana Legislative Assembly.
Ambala City Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Candidates
In the run-up to the elections, all major political parties declared their candidates for the Ambala City Assembly constituency:
Aseem Goel Naneola from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Nirmal Singh Mohra from the Congress
Ketan Sharma from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
Malkit Singh Bhanokheri from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)
Each candidate brings their own vision for Ambala City, with a focus on addressing the city's growing needs.
Ambala City Assembly Election 2019: Recap
In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, Aseem Goel Naneola of the BJP won the Ambala City seat with 64,896 votes. Nirmal Singh Mohra, an independent candidate, was the runner-up, securing 55,944 votes. This year's contest sees them both running again, now representing their respective parties.
Conclusion
The 2024 Assembly election in Ambala City is expected to be a closely watched contest, with key urban issues at the forefront of the voters' minds. As the results are declared, the constituency will know who will lead it through the next five years of development and governance.
