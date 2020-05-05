Amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, Indian Navy launches 'Operation Samudra Setu' to repatriate Indians from overseas

The Indian Navy on Tuesday launched Operation 'Samudra Setu' (meaning 'Sea Bridge'), as a part of national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown. Indian Naval Ships Jalashwa and Magar are currently en route to the port of Male in the Maldives to commence evacuation operations from May 8 as part of Phase-1.

The Centre has been closely monitoring the situation with respect to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on Indian citizens abroad. The Indian Navy has been directed to make suitable preparations for their evacuation by sea.

The Indian Mission in the Maldives is preparing a list of Indian nationals to be evacuated by Naval ships and will facilitate their embarkation after the requisite medical screening. A total of 1,000 persons are planned to be evacuated during the first trip, catering for COVID- related social distancing norms vis-a-vis the carrying capacity and medical facilities available onboard.

The ships have been suitably provisioned for the evacuation operation. The evacuated personnel would be provided with the basic amenities and medical facilities during the sea-passage. In view of the unique challenges associated with COVID-19 stringent protocols have also been stipulated.

The evacuated personnel will be disembarked at Kochi, Kerala and entrusted to the care of state authorities. This operation is being progressed in close coordination with Ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Home Affairs, Health and various other agencies of the Centre and state governments.