Amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, nearly 2000 Indians will be evacuated from Maldives: MEA sources

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) sources on Friday gave a detailed process on the evacuation of stranded Indians from the Maldives amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown. The sources said that a total of 1800-2000 Indians will be evacuated for which two ships--INS Jalshwa and INS Magar, are being used.

Four voyages will be made comprising two to Kerala's Kochi and two to Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin, added the sources. Priority will be given to compelling cases such as medical, senior citizens, family emergencies and the jobless.

About 4,500 Indian community members out of approximately 27,000 have conveyed their wish to travel back. The Indian community is spread across over 200 islands spanning about 800 km. This major evacuation exercise is being carried out when Male itself is under lockdown. India has been receiving full support and cooperation of the Maldives government.

The INS Jalashwa, the Navy's amphibious warship, reached Male on May 7 to undertake the massive repatriation mission named 'Operation Samudra Setu'.

The INS Jalashwa is properly equipped with relief materials, COVID-19 protection gear along with medical and administrative support staff. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, India is conducting its biggest-ever repatriation exercise named Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians from abroad, including from the US, the UAE and the UK.

The High Commission in Male on its Facebook page said MVR 600 or an equivalent amount of USD 40 will be charged as the Evacuation Services Charge from each person listed for repatriation by INS Jalashwa. "This amount would be collected at the service fee collection counter after completion of the Immigration process at the Velana International Airport. Kindly carry exact change to avoid delay/ inconvenience," the post said.