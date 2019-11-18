Amid Maharashtra logjam, PM Narendra Modi praises NCP in Rajya Sabha

Addressing the historic 250th session of Rajya Sabha, PM Modi appreciated NCP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for maintaining the decorum of the Parliament. The prime minister said that the leaders of both the parties have never gone into the well but they have succeeded in raising their points very effectively. PM Modi said that other parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party can learn from the NCP and BJD on how to raise their issues without creating ruckus in the Parliament.

"Today I want to appreciate two parties, NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms. They have never gone into the well. Yet, they have raised their points very effectively. Other parties including mine can learn from them," said PM Modi.

PM Modi in Rajya Sabha: Today I want to appreciate two parties, NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms. They have never gone into the well. Yet, they have raised their points very effectively. Other parties including mine can learn from them. pic.twitter.com/TXvUUOWJin — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

The prime minister's appreciation for NCP has raised eyebrows because it has come at a time when the BJP has split from its ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and the Shiv Sena is holding talks with the NCP and the Congress to form government in the state.

It is to be noted that BJP and Shiv Sena contested the October 21 Assembly polls together with the BJP finishing as the single largest party after winning 105 seats. The Shiv Sena ended at second place after winning 56 seats in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. However, the BJP-Shiv Sena failed to form the government as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded rotational chief ministerial post, a demand rejected by the BJP.

Live TV

The BJP's refusal forced Shiv Sena to snap its ties with its oldest ally and look for the opportunity to form government in the state in alliance with the NCP and the Congress. Notably, the NCP and the Congress won 54 and 44 seats respectively in the state.

In a related development, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday to hold discussions over government formation in Maharashtra in alliance with Shiv Sena. Hours before his meeting with Sonia Gandhi, the NCP chief added a new twist to the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra by saying that since BJP and Shiv Sena fought the election together and they have to choose their paths on forming the next government in the state.

Sources said that the NCP and Congress are working on the common minimum programme (CMP) with the Shiv Sena for the government formation and Sonia Gandhi will give her nod to the alliance when Shiv Sena will agree to shed its hard Hindutva ideology and adopt a secular stand on several issues.