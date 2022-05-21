हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Basavaraj Bommai

Amid speculations of Cabinet rejig, Karnataka CM talks to Amit Shah over phone in Delhi

CM Basavaraj Bommai, who is in the national capital for the second time in less than 10 days, said there was no discussion, either with Shah or with party's in-charge for Karnataka Arun Singh, on his government's cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

Amid speculations of Cabinet rejig, Karnataka CM talks to Amit Shah over phone in Delhi

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday (May 21) said he discussed with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over phone the list of probable candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from the state and for the Legislative Council. Bommai, who is in the national capital for the second time in less than 10 days, also said he had a detailed discussion on the list of candidates with the party's in-charge for Karnataka Arun Singh. Speaking to reporters after meeting Singh, the Karnataka chief minister said he could have a word with Shah over phone only last night due to the home minister's urgent engagement and that an elaborate meeting with Singh today was held on Shah's advice.

"I came to Delhi yesterday evening. I had plans to meet Amit Shah ji. Due to his urgent engagement, I could talk to him over the phone only last night. I discussed in detail and shared with him the list of probable candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from the state and for the Legislative Council polls," he said. The chief minister said he met Singh and updated him about the decision taken during the party's core committee meeting. "Singh has conveyed he will soon finalise the list," he added.

The chief minister also said there was no discussion, either with Shah or with Singh, on his government's cabinet expansion or reshuffle.
Meanwhile, Bommai also mentioned that he will review the heavy rain situation in the state after he returns to Bengaluru today.
Biennial elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka and two each to graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the state Legislative Council will be held on June 10 and 13 respectively. Biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on June 3. 
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Basavaraj BommaiCM Bommai KarnatakaArun SinghAmit Shah
Next
Story

Noida: Man and woman, in their 20s, jump off high rise in suspected suicide

Must Watch

PT2M13S

Namaste India: Heat is wreaking havoc in pakistan