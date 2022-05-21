New Delhi: After a severe spell of a heatwave and in fact a very hot Friday (May 20) morning, the weekend kick-started for Delhi-NCR residents on a 'cooler' note as thundershowers and gusty winds brought some respite towards the evening. A partly cloudy sky, a drizzle and hail brought temporary relief to some parts of the city in the evening. A cyclonic circulation persisting over Punjab and Haryana will lead to intermittent thundershowers on Saturday (May 21), weather forecasters said. A fresh western disturbance will lead to rain and thunderstorms in northwest India starting Sunday. As a result, the maximum temperature in Delhi will drop to 37 degrees Celsius by Tuesday.

Delhiites can also rejoice as a heatwave seems unlikely for at least a week. "Back-to-back western disturbances will continue to give intermittent respite from the heat. No heatwave is likely for a week," said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Meanwhile, down south in Kerala, heavy rain is very likely at one or two places today (May 21) and tomorrow (May 22), according to the India Meteorological Department. Thunderstorms, along with lightning, are very likely to occur at one or two places over Kerala and Lakshadweep on Saturday, it added. Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days and it has disrupted normal life in certain places of the southern state.

Isolated heavy rainfalls are also expected over Coastal and south interior Karnataka today (May 21). Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are like during the next 4-5 days, the IMD predicted. A significant reduction in rainfall activity over South Peninsular India will also be seen from today.

The wet spell over Northwest and East India will continue till May 24. An enhancement in thunderstorm activity over the region is predicted by IMD between May 22 and 24.