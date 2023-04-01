topStoriesenglish2590188
Amit Shah Announces Plans To Connect All 8 State Capitals In North East By Air, Rail, And Road By 2025

"At one time there was unrest and violence here, but today Zoramthanga is the CM of Mizoram, this is an example of democracy in India," Shah said during his visit to Mizoram.

  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Mizoram on Saturday (April 1)
  • He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several infrastructure projects

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah who arrived in Mizoram on Saturday (April 1) announced plans to connect all eight state capitals in the North East with air, rail, and road links by 2025. Speaking during his visit to Mizoram, Shah praised the state's success as an example of India's democracy, citing the appointment of Zoramthanga as Chief Minister as evidence of peace and stability in the region.

"All 8 state capitals in the North East will be connected by air, rail, and road before 2025," Shah said.

"At one time there was unrest and violence here, but today Zoramthanga is the CM of Mizoram, this is an example of democracy in India. Today, there is peace here. I appeal to all armed groups in the northeast to join the mainstream, become a part of the democratic process and give their contribution in the development of the region and the country," he further said.

Shah was in Aizawl to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,415 crore. These include the construction of an Assam Rifles Battalion Headquarters Complex in Zokhawsang, and an Integrated Command and Control Centre under Smart City Ltd (ASCL). The construction of Zorinpui-Longmasu NH-502A, Aizawl Bypass (Package-1) NH-6, Aizawl Bypass (Package-3) NH-6, and the Laldenga Centre were also part of the projects.

