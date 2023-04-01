Bihar: Sasaram Hit By Communal Riots Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit; BJP Cancels Event

Bihar BJP has reportedly cancelled a key event in Sasaram due to the unrest and imposition of Section 144 in the area. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was supposed to attend the event and address a public rally in Sasaram tomorrow. Shah is scheduled to arrive at Patna Airport on Saturday evening for a two-day visit to Bihar. He is expected to arrive at Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna around 6.30 pm and senior BJP leaders and Union ministers from Bihar will receive him. Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary said that the Sasaram event has been cancelled.

"Union Home minister Amit Shah was supposed to come to Sasaram for an event. As the Bihar govt imposed Section 144, we have to cancel the event. How can we hold an event in a situation like this?" said Chaudhary.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the state government is alert about law and order situation. "When ministers from the Centre come, the state govt fulfils all its responsibilities. We take care of each and everything. Did law and order get jeopardised anywhere? It was about scuffle between people, somebody has done mischief, there isn't law and order problem. The government is alert," said Kumar.

Upon his arrival, Shah will go to a hotel, where he is expected to chair meetings with party leaders and administrative officials. "On Sunday, he will address a public meeting at Hisua in Nawada to mark the birth anniversary of Emperor Ashoka," Choudhary told PTI.

This will be Shah's fourth visit to the state since the ruling JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP in August last year.

A multi-tier security arrangement has been put in place for the Union home minister's visit and drones have also been deployed for aerial surveillance, an official said. Shah will leave for New Delhi on Sunday evening.

On the other hand, 45 people have been arrested in connection with communal riots at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns that erupted during the Ram Navami festivities. The communal riots at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns were sparked off late Thursday and continued till Friday.

The state police headquarters said on Saturday that "normalcy has been restored" in both places though senior officers were camping in the affected areas by way of caution and heavy deployment of forces continued.

In Sasaram, where Rohtas district is headquartered, 18 people have been arrested in connection with the violence and arson. In Bihar Sharif, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's home district Nalanda is headquartered, 27 people have been arrested, added the PHQ statement. (With PTI/ANI inputs)