Amit Shah appeals farmers to hold talks with government, says 'will resolve their concerns'

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah urged the protesting farmers to hold talks with the government to resolve their concerns. His latest appeal came on Saturday during his address at an event in Kamrup, Assam.

While addressing the public gathering at the Amingaon Parade Ground, Shah said, "Some people are protesting over the reforms in the agriculture sector. I would like to appeal to them to come forward & discuss it with the government to find a solution."

The Home Minister further added that 16 lakh farmers in Assam get financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and the financial assistance directly gets deposited to their bank accounts.

The Centre on Saturday decided to formally invite the farmers again to resume talks to end the deadlock. Before this the farmer’s leaders had met with government officials on Friday over a letter about the three farm laws but no decision could be taken on it.

The farmers have been protesting against the three agricultural laws that were enacted in September. Since November 26, many farmers led by several farmers’ organizations have been camping on the Delhi border and have held talks with the government on multiple occasions but have not been satisfied with what the government is offering.