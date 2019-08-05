Amit Shah dubs revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir 'historic', Opposition slams Centre

In a big move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced in the Rajya Sabha that the Centre has moved a resolution to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Announcing the move in the Parliament, Shah revealed that Article 370 has been revoked through the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019, which was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind. The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of union cabinet ministers earlier in the day.

Shah further stated the state will be bifurcated into two Union territories-- Jammu and Kashmir will be the one Union Territory with a legislature while Ladakh will be the second Union Territory without a legislature.

Justifying the decision of the central government, the Home Minister said that Article 370 never enabled Jammu and Kashmir to get connected with India in real terms. He described the move as "historic" in the upper house and said that there should not be any delay in the same.

The Centre's decision didn't go down well with the Opposition who created massive ruckus in the upper house and asked the Union government to roll back the order. The move also drew massive outburst on social media, with mixed reactions coming up on Twitter.

Asserting that today marks the "darkest day" in Indian democracy, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti slammed the move saying that it would create catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent.

"It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising it's people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises," Mufti, who is under house arrest, wrote on her official Twitter handle.

"Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K," she further tweeted.

Mufti did not stop there and further went on to say that the Indian government want to disempower Muslims to the extent that they feel like second class citizens in their own state.

"GOIs intention is clear & sinister. They want to change demography of the only muslim majority state in India , disempower Muslims to the extent where they become second class citizens in their own state," she tweeted.

Shiv Sena youth leader Aaditya Thackeray, on the other hand, described the day as "historic" and said that Jammu and Kashmir is now truly a part of India.

"Historic day for India. 370 scrapped and Jammu & Kashmir now truly a part of India. The path to a safer, progressive and an open J&K determined by citizens, and not anti national separatists has been paved. This is a moment of pride as the NDA. Big congratulations to @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, Home Minister @AmitShah ji, the Parliament & the Citizens of India. This is exactly why we supported the NDA in Lok Sabha 2019 led by Modi ji. Decision for India and the State of J&K," Thackeray wrote in a series of tweets.

Thackeray further hoped that the re-organisation of Jammu and Kashmir would benefit its citizens and bring peace, progress and prosperity in the union territory.

"I pray that now with the reorganisation of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, the citizens there will benefit with peace, progress and prosperity, which was being held back from them for years due to its isolation from the rest of the country.Celebrations outside Shiv Sena Bhavan. Proud today as Indians, as we open up Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh to peace, progress and prosperity," he tweeted while sharing the picture of celebrations outside Shiv Sena Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "making a mockery of the Constitution" and "murdering the Constitution".

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the integration of the state was must to ensure peace and development in the region.

"Goosebumps. This is historic. Integration of Jammu&Kashmir is a must to ensure peace and development in the region, removing Article 370 has sealed that. I ensured my kids also witnessed this moment in history. #Article370," she tweeted.

Echoing similar views, BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that that the people of the region wanted the state to be freed from the dominance & discrimination of Kashmir.

Let us take a look at some other reactions:

Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain wrote, "So many people gave up their lives for complete integration of #JammuAndKashmir in India, the foremost being Dr. SP Mukherjee. So many Jawans died defending J&K from terrorists. This decision on #Article370 is a befitting tribute to them all."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "We support the govt on its decisions on J & K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state."

"What a glorious day. Finally d martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukharjee for compete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and d seven decade old demand of d entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our life time. Ever imagined?" Bharatya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Madhav wrote.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said, "So I am proved right. To abolish Art 370 we do not need a Constitutional Amendment. Amit Shah has however informed Parliament by way of a Resolution what President today has already notified. Art 370 died today. Collaterally so Art 35 A".

Earlier, Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the Union Cabinet meeting, which discussed the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. This comes even as the state administration has imposed Section 144 in Srinagar as well as Jammu while mobile internet services have also been suspended.

Prime Minister Modi is slated to address the nation on the revocation of Article 370 on August 7.

