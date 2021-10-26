Amit Shah spends night at CRPF camp in J&K, pays tribute to Pulwama terror attack martyrs

PULWAMA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tribute to 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, who were killed in the 2019 terror attack, at the memorial in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also laid a wreath at the memorial, paying tribute to the personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama district on February 14, 2019. A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus.

The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. Days later India carried out an airstrike on JeM`s Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan.

The memorial having names of all 40 jawans killed in the attack was inaugurated on February 14, 2020, at CRPF`s Training Centre at Lethpora camp in Pulwama.

The memorial is inscribed with the names of all the 40 troopers along with their photographs and the motto of the CRPF -- "Seva and Nishtha" (Service and Loyalty).

The Union Home Minister had earlier visited the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp on Monday and interacted with the security personnel at Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also had dinner with the paramilitary forces. The Home Minister also spent the night at the CRPF camp in Lethpora in the Pulwama district.

"I wanted to spend time with the soldiers of the paramilitary forces, meet them, know their experiences and difficulties and see the spirit to work. That`s why we had lunch with our brave soldiers at Lethpora CRPF camp in Pulwama and will also take rest of the night with the soldiers in the camp.@crpfindia," Amit Shah had said in a tweet.

The Union Home Minister, who is on a three-day visit from October 23-25, to the Union Territory for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, offered prayers at Kheer Bhawani Durga temple in Ganderbal district earlier on Monday.

On Sunday, he had visited forward areas at the Makwal border in Jammu and Kashmir with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and interacted with jawans and local residents.

He also met with the delegations of Kashmiri Pandits, Gujjar-Bakarwal community, Pahadi community and Jammu and Kashmir Chamber of Commerce in Jammu.

On Saturday, he met families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

