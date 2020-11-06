Amit Shah to visit Dakshineswar Kali Temple, have lunch with refugees on day 2 visit to West Bengal

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah's two-day visit to West Bengal to take stock of BJP's preparedness ahead of 2021 assembly election will come to an end on Friday (November 6).

During a closed-door meeting with the party leaders he said the state party unit has to put up an intense fight against the ruling TMC to come to power in Bengal. He also set a target of winning 200 out of the total 294 seats in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, something which was turned down by TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy.

This is his first visit to West Bengal after the COVID-19-induced lockdown. He had last visited the state on March 1 amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Here is the second-day West Bengal schedule of Amit Shah:

9-9.45 am: Amit Shah will visit Dakshineswar Kali Temple

10.35 am: To meet Ajay Chakraborty, who is honored with Padma Bhushan

11.30 am: Meeting with officers and workers of the organization

1 pm: Have lunch with refugees in Gaurang Nagar

2.15 pm: Press conference

Sources in the party said Amit Shah asked the BJP workers to speak of the pro-people policies of the Centre and the misrule and anti-people policies of the Mamata Banerjee government in the state.

Exuding confidence on forming the next government with two-third majority, the Union Minister urged the people to give BJP a chance to form the next government in the state to fulfil their dream of "Sonar Bangla" (golden Bengal).

Shah, who had played a major role in expanding the party base during his tenure as BJP national president, had set a target of winning 22 seats out of the 42 Lok Sabha in the 2019 parliamentary polls. The party had bagged 18 seats, four less than ruling TMC, with a vote share of 40.5 per cent.

