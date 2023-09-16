Amit Shah Vs Sonia Gandhi In Telangana As BRS Launches Counter Attack Ahead Of Polls

September 17, the anniversary of Telangana's integration into the Indian Union, has gained significant importance in the state in recent years. This year, as Assembly polls are scheduled, the date is being used for political campaigning. All three major parties in the state — the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Congress, and BJP — have planned notable events to coincide with this date, featuring speeches by their top leaders. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Hyderabad this evening, Congress leaders are already camping in the city for the party's key meeting.

Since 2020 when the BJP began making efforts to establish a foothold in the state, September 17 has become a focal point for competing narratives. The government led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) under K Chandrashekar Rao, which hadn't officially celebrated this day since coming into power in 2014, declared in 2022 that it would observe September 17 as Telangana National Unity Day and organize a series of events over three days. On the other hand, the BJP-led Centre stated it would recognize the day as Telangana State Liberation Day, highlighting it as the day Telangana broke free from Nizam's rule.

Once again, the BJP is planning a substantial event at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, with Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance. During his visit, Shah will pay homage to the soldiers who fought against the Nizam’s Army and the Razakars, and hoist the national flag.

While the Congress had a limited presence in marking September 17 last year, this time it has acknowledged the day’s significance and historical importance. The party has scheduled a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Telangana for the day. A Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) leader emphasized that September 17 was an opportune day to unveil electoral plans and commitments.

In conjunction with the CWC meeting, the Congress is also organizing a major public gathering at Tukkuguda in Hyderabad district. Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to attend and unveil the party’s "five guarantees" for the upcoming polls later this year. Congress leaders mentioned their intention to announce specific pledges or commitments for youth, SC-STs, and minorities during this public gathering.

On the other hand, the ruling BRS has slammed both the BJP and the Congress. The BRS will also be celebrating the day across the state and will utilise the occasion to promote the state government's policies. With elections around the corner, a triangular contest in Telangana cannot be ruled out.