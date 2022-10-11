NewsIndia
JAYAPRAKASH NARAYANAN

Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath unveil life-size statue of Jayaprakash Narayanan in Sitab Diara village in Bihar

Accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Amit Shah today unveiled a life-size statue of Jayaprakash Narayanan in his birthplace Sitab Diara in Bihar and paid tribute to the latter on his 120th birth anniversary.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 01:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath unveil life-size statue of Jayaprakash Narayanan in Sitab Diara village in Bihar

Sitab Diara: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday unveiled the statue of Jayaprakash Narayanan in Sitab Diara village in Bihar. The duo arrived in the birthplace of Jayaprakash Narayanan, popularly known as JP, in Bihar's Saran district to attend the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of the socialist icon.

 

 

Accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah reached Sitab Diara via Varanasi. Shah then unveiled a life-size statue of JP in Sitab Diara and addressed a public gathering.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the Union Home Minister's visit. This is Shah's second visit to Bihar after the BJP was ousted from power in the state. Earlier, he visited Purnea and Kishanganj in the Seemanchal region on September 23.

Live Tv

Jayaprakash NarayananSitab DiaraBiharAmit ShahYogi AdityanathJP birth anniversary

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 10, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites