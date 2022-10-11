Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath unveil life-size statue of Jayaprakash Narayanan in Sitab Diara village in Bihar

Sitab Diara: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday unveiled the statue of Jayaprakash Narayanan in Sitab Diara village in Bihar. The duo arrived in the birthplace of Jayaprakash Narayanan, popularly known as JP, in Bihar's Saran district to attend the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of the socialist icon.

Accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah reached Sitab Diara via Varanasi. Shah then unveiled a life-size statue of JP in Sitab Diara and addressed a public gathering.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the Union Home Minister's visit. This is Shah's second visit to Bihar after the BJP was ousted from power in the state. Earlier, he visited Purnea and Kishanganj in the Seemanchal region on September 23.