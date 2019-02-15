हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aligarh Muslim University

AMU student booked, suspended for objectionable tweet on Awantipora suicide attack

An FIR was registered on Friday against an Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student after he wrote an objectionable post on Twitter about Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora suicide attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed and several others injured.

AMU student booked, suspended for objectionable tweet on Awantipora suicide attack

An FIR was registered on Friday against an Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student after he wrote an objectionable post on Twitter about Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora suicide attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed and several others injured.

The student, Basim Hilal, had tweeted praising Jaish-e-Mohammed for the terror strike. He has been suspended by the AMU administration. Hilal, a BSc Mathematics student of the AMU, hails from Jammu and Kashmir, confirmed AMU PRO Omar Saleem Peerzada and added that he has been suspended from the university.

Hilal has been booked under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67A of the IT Act. 

"We have come to know of the highly objectionable tweet. Taking immediate cognisance he has been suspended by the AMU administration. We won't let the university be discredited. We have zero tolerance. He hails from Kashmir and was a BSc Mathematics student," said Peerzada.

Though Hilal deleted his Twitter account, a screenshot of the tweet was widely circulated on the social media platform. The tweet read, "How's the Jaish? Great Sir. #Kashmir #Pulwama"

Zee News has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the tweet.

