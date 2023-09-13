trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661832
NewsIndia
RAM JANMABHOOMI

Ancient Temple Remains Found At Ram Temple Construction Site In Ayodhya

The construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is in its final stage. During the excavation at the site, some remains of an ancient temple have been found, which include several idols and pillars.

Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 01:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ancient Temple Remains Found At Ram Temple Construction Site In Ayodhya Twitter

New Delhi: The construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is in its final stage. During the excavation at the site, some remains of an ancient temple have been found, which include several idols and pillars. The Ram temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai has informed about on X. There is not much information about when and which dynasty this temple belonged to. The trust has said that the construction work will be completed within the stipulated time frame. The utmost care is being taken in the construction of the grand temple. Our effort is to complete the construction of the grand temple as soon as possible. A total of 17,000 granite stones are being used in the temple, each weighing 2 tons.

In addition, 4 lakh cubic feet of pink stones from Mirzapur were used for the foundation and 1 lakh cubic feet of carved marble from Rajasthan's Bansipahadpur are being used for sculpting the spire. The grand temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is being built on the basis of Nagar style of temple architecture. The Nagar style of temple architecture is found in northern India and it involves building a temple on a high platform called Jagati.


Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train