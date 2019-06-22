Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy appoints uncle YV Subba Reddy as chairman of Tirumala Tirupati board

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed his maternal uncle and senior YSRCP leader YV Subba Reddy as the Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) Board, an official statement read on Friday.

The state's special Chief Secretary Manmohan Singh issued the government order, appointing Reddy, who is also YSRCP's general secretary, as the chairman of the TTD board.

Subbu Reddy arrived at the Lord Balaji temple in Tirupati on Friday night and took the Srivari Mettu footpath to reach the Tirumala shrine. He took oath on Saturday morning as TTD chairman at Tirumala's side temple in the presence of TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and the chief priest.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by his family members and several prominent political leaders including Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swami, YSRCP leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, and former TTD Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

The other members of the TTD Board are expected to be appointed in a couple of days.

YV Subba Reddy’s appointment comes two days after TTD chairman Putta Subhakar Reddy, who was appointed by the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government, resigned.

TTD is an independent trust which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh, often referred to as the world’s richest Hindu temple.

TTD chairman's post is for two years and comes with cabinet rank and is considered to be a highly prestigious post.