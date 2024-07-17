Reservation Over Talent? Andhra Minister Lokesh Nara Extends Offer To Private Firms Disillusioned By Karnataka Reservation Bill

New Delhi: After the Karnataka Cabinet led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah moves on the job quota bill, TDP leader and minister Lokesh Nara on Wednesday invited a "disappointed" Nasscom to relocate its operations to Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh Nara shared a post on microblogging site X and invited the tech companies to expand or relocate to Andhra Pradesh. He stated in his post that the state government will provide best-in-class facilities, uninterrupted power, infrastructure and the most suitable skilled talent with no restriction.

"We understand your disappointment. We welcome you to expand or relocate your businesses to our IT, IT services, AI and data center cluster at Vizag. We will offer you best-in-class facilities, uninterrupted power, infrastructure and the most suitable skilled talent for your IT enterprise with no restrictions from the Government. Andhra Pradesh is ready to welcome you," the post read.

Following Lokesh Nara's offer to tech company Nasscom, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said that the state has always excelled in most sectors due to consistent relationships and a consultative approach with industry leaders and advisory bodies.

He shared a post on X and said, "As with previous initiatives, this draft bill will include recommendations from our industry partners. Our goal is to develop a global workforce using local talent, while also encouraging global investments and creating employment opportunities. By the way, wouldn’t you also like to ensure that every company invested in Andhra Pradesh employs deserving, trained and skilled individuals from Andhra Pradesh?"

Responding to tech company nasscom, the Karnataka minister said. "We will not do anything that will not withstand legal scrutiny. This is your Government and as always we are just a call away."