Andhra Pradesh postpones all Common Entrance Tests amid prevailing coronavirus COVID-19 situation

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Monday (July 13, 2020) announced that all the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) exams have been postponed till the third week of September in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"Today morning Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy reviewed the status of CETs exams. In view of the safety of the students, the Chief Minister has decided to postpone the conduct of CETs to the third week of September," Audimulapu Suresh told ANI news agency.

"Degree 1st and 2nd year and PG 1st-year examinations are being deferred. Exams will be conducted after COVID-19 situation comes to normalcy. As of now, we are trying to start schools in August. We will take appropriate decision in the real-time," he added.

Meanwhile, mock tests will be conducted for the benefit of students.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 29,168 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the state along with and 328 deaths so far.