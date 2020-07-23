Angry relatives set ambulance on fire after COVID-19 patient dies in Karnataka's Belagavi hospital

Belagavi: Angry relatives of a deceased COVID-19 patient set fire to an ambulance and resorted to stone pelting in Karnataka's Belagavi on Wednesday (July 22, 2020).

The incident took place at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Science and Hospital when a 55-year-old patient died on Wednesday while being treated for COVID-19.

According to information, G. Gali was admitted to the hospital on July 19 with severe breathing problems. A COVID-19 test was conducted on the patient which turned out to be positive.

The patient died during treatment, upon receiving the information angry relatives of the deceased created a ruckus accusing the hospital of negligence and set the ambulance on fire.

A constable present on the spot was also injured.

The police have registered a case and is on the lookout for the accused.