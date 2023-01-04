topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DELHI CRIME NEWS

Another Delhi shocker after Kanjhawala accident, jilted lover stabs girl in Adarsh Nagar; incident caught on camera

The 22-year-old jilted lover stabbed a girl in North West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar on January 2 after the latter decided to end their friendship.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Another incident has rocked Delhi
  • A jilted lover has stabbed a girl in Adarsh Nagar
  • He was reportedly upset after the girl decided to end their friendship

Trending Photos

Another Delhi shocker after Kanjhawala accident, jilted lover stabs girl in Adarsh Nagar; incident caught on camera

New Delhi: With the national capital still grieving over the gruesome death of the 20-year-old Kanjhawala accident case victim, another incident has rocked Delhi. A jilted lover stabbed a girl in North West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar on January 2 reportedly after the latter decided to end their friendship. The accused, who has been identified as Sukhvinder Singh, has been arrested from Haryana's Ambala, while the injured woman is currently admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Delhi.

According to the media reports, the victim is said to be a Delhi University student and befriended Sukhvinder five years ago.

In the CCTV footage shared by news agency ANI, the accused is seen repeatedly stabbing the girl. 

The girl reportedly said that she was on her way to an education institute when the accused met her and since she knew him, she didn't expect that he would attack her. The accused, on the pretext of discussing a matter, took her to a street and suddenly stabbed her.

"He wanted me to continue the friendship between us. I didn't want to be in a relationship with him. We were friends, but due to some issue, I broke this friendship. Since then he was pressurizing me. On January 2, he met me and again asked me to continue the friendship but when I refused he stabbed me," the girl told the police, IANS reported.

Delhi Police said that through technical surveillance, it was found that the accused had absconded to Ambala from Delhi.

"The team rushed to Ambala and apprehended him on Tuesday evening. He is being brought from Ambala to Delhi," the cops said.

Live Tv

Delhi crime newsDelhi crimegirl stabbed in delhiDelhi Police

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to save Shri Sammed Shikharji
DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959