Another Delhi shocker after Kanjhawala accident, jilted lover stabs girl in Adarsh Nagar; incident caught on camera

New Delhi: With the national capital still grieving over the gruesome death of the 20-year-old Kanjhawala accident case victim, another incident has rocked Delhi. A jilted lover stabbed a girl in North West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar on January 2 reportedly after the latter decided to end their friendship. The accused, who has been identified as Sukhvinder Singh, has been arrested from Haryana's Ambala, while the injured woman is currently admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Delhi.

According to the media reports, the victim is said to be a Delhi University student and befriended Sukhvinder five years ago.

In the CCTV footage shared by news agency ANI, the accused is seen repeatedly stabbing the girl.

#WATCH | A 22-year-old youth namely Sukhvinder arrested for stabbing a girl in Adarsh Nagar area on Jan 2. Both were friends &due to some dispute, he stabbed her 3-4 times.The girl is admitted to a hospital&her condition is stable: Delhi Police



The girl reportedly said that she was on her way to an education institute when the accused met her and since she knew him, she didn't expect that he would attack her. The accused, on the pretext of discussing a matter, took her to a street and suddenly stabbed her.

"He wanted me to continue the friendship between us. I didn't want to be in a relationship with him. We were friends, but due to some issue, I broke this friendship. Since then he was pressurizing me. On January 2, he met me and again asked me to continue the friendship but when I refused he stabbed me," the girl told the police, IANS reported.

Delhi Police said that through technical surveillance, it was found that the accused had absconded to Ambala from Delhi.

"The team rushed to Ambala and apprehended him on Tuesday evening. He is being brought from Ambala to Delhi," the cops said.