Delhi Kanjhawala case: 'Response system of police has collapsed,' says Kiran Bedi; suggests measures

New Delhi: The Kanjhawala case, in which a 20-year-old woman was hit by a car and dragged for several kilometers on New Year's Eve night, resulting in her death, has sparked discussions about the effectiveness of the current police response system in India. Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, who previously served as the Joint Commissioner of Police in Delhi, has called for the revival of the previous system, which included police control room vans that acted as a mobile police force. In an interview with ANI, Bedi stated: "I think the response system of the police has collapsed. Because, of the earlier system of the police control room vans, where you had a mobile police force, there were police vans in hundreds, spread all over the city. It was a very well-established system, developed over the years by respective police commissioners. Sometimes, I do not understand when and why the system was dismantled."

Also Read: LIVE Updates | Delhi Kanjhawala Girl Accident Case

'The way our youngsters are being groomed, parented is serious concern'

Bedi argued that the dismissal of the control room van system led to a decrease in the speed of police response, saying: "Instead of the police control room vans, which were like the mobile police force, who were always moving around different corners, on getting a call, they would have responded to the incident... The way our youngsters are being groomed, parented, and being educated and the way they are taking the law into their hands, getting drunk at night and overspeeding, this is a very serious concern."

Also Read: Delhi Kanjhawala case: ‘She just got up and fled to her home,’ DCW chief demands probe against Anjali's friend

Delhi Kanjhawala accident

Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala case and are currently in police custody for interrogation. The Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Outer District, Harendra K Singh, stated: "A case under 304 A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them. They were produced before a court in Delhi's Rohini which sent them to three days of police custody for interrogation." It is hoped that through a thorough investigation, justice will be served for the victim and her family.

(With agency inputs)