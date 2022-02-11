Another electric bus accident injures 6 in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

New Delhi: In what marks the second tragic accident of an electric bus over the course of one month, six people were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur when a speeding bus hit several cars and two-wheelers on Friday. No death was reported, PTI reported quoting the police.

The bus was carrying dozens of passengers and was on its way towards the Tatmil crossing from the Baradevi crossing when the accident took place as its driver lost control over the vehicle, the police said.

In a similar accident involving another electric bus on January 30, six people were killed and as many injured in the Rail Bazar area when its driver rammed the vehicle into auto-rickshaws, motorcycles, cars and traffic booth.

Though no life was lost in Friday's accident, six people sustained serious injuries.

The injured were admitted to the nearest hospital, from where one of them was shifted to the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital in critical condition, the police said.

Bus driver Athar Singh Katheria of Narwhal, Kanpur, and helper Arvind Kumar Kurmi of Rai Bareli has been nabbed, they said.

With tempers running high after yet another electric bus accident, Divisional Commissioner Raj Shekhar, Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena and District Magistrate (DM) Neha Sharma rushed to the spot and persuaded enraged people not to take the law into their hands.

Senior officials announced the suspension of electric bus services for the next three days.

Additional DM Atul Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Raveena Tyagi have been asked to conduct an inquiry and get a technical inspection of all-electric buses done and submit the findings at the earliest, said a communique issued by the Kanpur Police Commissionerate.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV