Another strict lockdown to curb coronavirus spread from September 25? PIB's fact check

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India, the government on Monday (September 14) rejected reports that another lockdown had been recommended from September 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The news was denied by Press Information Bureau in a post with a "Fake News" alert.

Reports that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had recommended the Centre to impose another lockdown from September 25 have gone viral on social media, along with a screenshot claiming to be of the NDMA's order.

"In order to contain the spread of Covid-19 and decrease the mortality rate in the country, the National Disaster Management Authority, along with the Planning commission, hereby urges the government of India and directs the Prime Minister office, ministry of home affairs to re-impose a strict nationwide lockdown of 46 days starting from midnight September 25, 2020. Maintaining the supply chain of essential commodities in the country, therefore hereby NDMA is issuing a prior notice to the ministry to plan accordingly," said the "order".

PIB tweeted that the NDMA 'order' in circulation was fake.

Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide #Lockdown from 25th September. #PIBFactCheck: This order is #Fake. @ndmaindia has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown. pic.twitter.com/J72eeA62zl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 12, 2020

"Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 25th September. PIB Fact Check: This order is Fake. NDMA has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown," PIB tweeted.

It may be recalled that nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to slow the spread of the virus in the country. Since June, the lockdown has been lifted in phases.